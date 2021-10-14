WhatsApp already allows backup encryption on Android and iOS

Mark Zuckerberg has announced through his own Facebook account that the functionality they announced a month ago is now available. It is about the backup of conversations and the possibility of encrypting them for the safety of those involved in the conversation.

According to Facebook, neither Google, nor Apple or Facebook will have access to these encrypted conversations. In fact, you won’t have it either if you lose the password you assign to it. This will be one of the safest methods to protect your privacy, so it would be good if you activated it.

Steps to activate

We say this because this option is disabled by default in the current version of WhatsApp. To do this follow these steps.

Update WhatsApp to its latest version from the App Store or Play Store. Open settings by tapping the three dots in the upper right corner, give to “Chats” then “backup” and finally “encryption”. Hit continue and follow the instructions to activate your password. Hit “done” and wait for the process to be ready.

This backup was controlled by iCloud and Google and was as secure as our password for both services. Now we can put an extra layer of security on these backups.

We will have two methods, backup and encrypt with an automatically created 64-digit password that only we will have, or choose a custom password. The former is more secure than anything, but if you lose your password, you will lose access to your backup. On the other hand, if you choose the personalized password, you can reset the process and get a new one.

This news in any case is good, privacy has always been a controversial issue with Facebook and in this case they act well. Encrypted files are completely private, so at least our conversations will really be a private space.