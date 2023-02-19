WhatsApp allows you to transcribe audio messages in its latest beta for iPhone

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has released a new beta update for iOS users with version 23.3.0.73. According to WaBetainfothe version brings a function to transcribe audio messages.

In 2021, we already heard that WhatsApp was planning to introduce voice message to text transcription feature. Later there was a report that development was halted due to technical complications.

Finally, a couple of years later, it seems that WhatsApp has already managed to get the feature ready for iPhone users.

WhatsApp beta users using iPhone can use the feature to transcribe voice messages to text. The feature will help identify what you say in the voice message and convert the audio to text. This feature will be appreciated by many users, as it there are often situations where one cannot (or does not want to) listen to voice messages.

The screenshot provided by WaBetaInfo reveals that the transcript will not be available if the voice messages are in a different language than the one chosen for the transcripts. The application will display an alert notification indicating that it was unable to identify the words and will suggest an option to change the transcription language.

WhatsApp has not yet commented on the availability of the feature or the number of languages ​​supported for transcription. The app will not share voice data with its server, and the transcription feature will not affect users’ privacy. In summary, Using the already downloaded language packs, WhatsApp will render audio to text locally.

Previously, WhatsApp has already introduced playback speed controls for voice messages. This feature allowed users listen to voice messages at 1.5x or 2x.



