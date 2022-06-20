WhatsApp allows you to mute and send individual messages during group calls

Expanding its functions beyond instant messaging, WhatsApp has just announced the addition of a series of updates and new functions to its voice calling tool, allowing starting this week to mute and send messages to specific people present within a call. group, in addition to other additions such as a small pop-up message in which the name and photo of any user who joins the call in progress will be displayed.

This has been shared from the company’s own official account, backed by a second publication by Will Cathcart, current head of the application, who added a somewhat more illustrative photograph of how these new features will work within the application.

☎️ We’ve added a few updates to a WhatsApp favorite! When it comes to group calls, now you can: 🔇 Mute others

✉️ Message-specific people

✉️ Message-specific people

Some new features for group calls on @WhatsApp: You can now mute or message specific people on a call (great if someone forgets to mute themselves!), and we've added a helpful indicator so you can more easily see when more people join large calls.

However, at the moment it seems that these new functions will only be present in the mobile application, without knowing when we could expect to find them within the desktop application, and obviously WhatsApp Web, which still does not even have the function itself to make voice calls.