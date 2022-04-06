WhatsApp allows you to hide the photo and the connection time

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The latest beta of the WhatsApp app in its Android version already includes a new option that allows users to hide both their profile picture and the time of connection to certain contacts that are selected manually.



This new option extends the one that WhatsApp already allowed in this sense but limited only to the states, offering three alternatives for it:

-My contacts

-My contacts except…

-Only share with…

Allowing to select with whom the states were shared, an option that now also extends to the profile image, the contact information and the last connection time. This reinforces the privacy protection of WhatsApp users, aligning itself with other functions such as the one that notifies when a screenshot is taken when having a conversation through this instant messaging application.

Of course, the option is only available for those who install the latest beta update for Android, which corresponds to Android version 2.22.8.9. Once installed, you will have to activate the option by following these steps:

-To access to the “WhatsApp Settings” menu.

-To select “Bill”.

-Get in in the “Privacy” section

-Check which contacts are allowed (or prevented) from accessing personal information.

Four possible options will then appear:

– Everyone

-My contacts

-My contacts, except…

-No one

Being able to select any combination between those options and the data that may (or may not) be displayed:

-Time of last connection

-Profile picture

-Information

-Condition

In the case of activating the option “My contacts, except…” from WhatsApp, it is remembered that users who opt for this possibility they will not be able to see the last connection either of the contacts included in said list.

