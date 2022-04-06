Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

WhatsApp allows you to hide the photo and the connection time

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The latest beta of the WhatsApp app in its Android version already includes a new option that allows users to hide both their profile picture and the time of connection to certain contacts that are selected manually.

Hiding the profile image and the connection time WhatsApp reinforces the protection of the privacy of its users

This new option extends the one that WhatsApp already allowed in this sense but limited only to the states, offering three alternatives for it:

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

-My contacts

Read:

Telegram also gets on the bandwagon and prepares its own Clubhouse

-My contacts except…

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

-Only share with…

Allowing to select with whom the states were shared, an option that now also extends to the profile image, the contact information and the last connection time. This reinforces the privacy protection of WhatsApp users, aligning itself with other functions such as the one that notifies when a screenshot is taken when having a conversation through this instant messaging application.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Of course, the option is only available for those who install the latest beta update for Android, which corresponds to Android version 2.22.8.9. Once installed, you will have to activate the option by following these steps:

-To access to the “WhatsApp Settings” menu.

Read:

Motorola launches the Moto G30 in Peru: look at its features and price

-To select “Bill”.

-Get in in the “Privacy” section

-Check which contacts are allowed (or prevented) from accessing personal information.

Four possible options will then appear:

– Everyone

-My contacts

-My contacts, except…

-No one

Being able to select any combination between those options and the data that may (or may not) be displayed:

-Time of last connection

-Profile picture

-Information

-Condition

In the case of activating the option “My contacts, except…” from WhatsApp, it is remembered that users who opt for this possibility they will not be able to see the last connection either of the contacts included in said list.

.

Previous articleThe Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is already on sale in Spain
Next articleBeware: this Russian malware can spy on everything you do with your Android phone
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

How to?

The Core i3-12100F beats the Ryzen 5 5500, it’s the best low-end processor available

A few weeks ago we saw that AMD was going to respond to the Core i3-12100F, and the...
Tech News

FabPic, an online screenshot editor

Capturing a screen is simple, but leaving it perfect, with the right size and with the aesthetics and...
Ireland

Social welfare Ireland: Every Social payment date for Easter 2022 as changes announced

The social welfare payment dates for Easter 2022 will be slightly earlier due to the bank holiday. Click...
Apps

Play Rainbow Six Mobile as soon as possible: so you can sign up for the first alpha games

The most popular tactical FPS makes the leap from consoles and computers to touch screens: Ubisoft...