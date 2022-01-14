WhatsApp, all ready for reactions: imminent debut

For some time now we have been talking about the introduction of reactions to messages on WhatsApp, function (useful / fun, it is subjective) that Telegram has also recently introduced. The first information about it dates back to last summer, finding more and more confirmations in the following weeks for both iOS and Android. And now it seems that the time is ripe, at least as reported by WABetaInfo who found traces about it in the last one beta 22.2.72 for iOS, available via TestFlight.

The news is visible in the Settings menu of WhatsApp (also in the Business version): the possibility of enable or disable notifications to reactions of sent messages, both in single and group chats, and to set the eventual sound for the notification.



