WhatsApp adds new privacy options on Android

WhatsApp is testing new privacy options in its latest beta for Android.

New options that go beyond establishing whether we want our last connection or profile picture to be visible to everyone, our contacts or no one. We tell you what they are about.

So you can exclude some of your contacts from seeing your last connection

The WhatsApp beta on Android is already extending the new configuration to everyone to establish more control over who can see our profile picture or the time of the last connection.

Although we can determine that this data is only visible to our contacts, we do not always feel comfortable with that configuration, since it is normal to add people to WhatsApp who are not part of our inner circle, or who we could not even classify as acquaintances.

Whether it’s because of studies, work or the different activities we do every day, WhatsApp fills us with people we barely know. So in those cases, it will help us to have one of the new configurations that WhatsApp is testing on Android, which allows us to decide which contacts can see our profile picture and connection time.

In that case, we will see within the WhatsApp Settings the new option “My contacts, except…”, as we see in the image. When we choose this option, WhatsApp will show us the list of all our contacts to mark those that we want to be excluded from this feature.

If you have many contacts, don’t worry, you can use the search engine to quickly find those you want to limit from seeing these connection details and profile picture. This will allow you to show this information to your trusted contacts without having to expose it to the rest.

At the moment, these new options are being extended to all those who participate in the WhatsApp for Android beta. So we will have to wait a little longer to see them in one of the future updates.