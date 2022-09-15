whatsapp, a second option to import backups is coming

- Advertisement -

Even today there are news from the beta channel of WhatsApp, which now highlights the up changes, whether small or not, and new features, such as the one we are talking about today, almost daily.

The novelty has been identified in the beta version 2.22.20.10 recently available on Android and concerns a new way of ing a backup file, which however turns out to be profoundly different from the one we are used to using today to restore messages, files and media after a device change. Here is the screen published by WABetaInfo as a counter-proof of the modification under test from today, then we will talk about it better.

As is clearly visible from the screenshot, with this new beta when you try to access WhatsApp from a different device, or even from the same device you can easily import that exported backup thanks to a new “import” . We do not know why WhatsApp has decided to create another option to restore a backup, but this can be useful in all cases where you do not have a stable Wi-Fi connection, or mobile data in large quantities, and you want to take advantage of a local backup, which in this case will be created automatically by WhatsApp, we imagine at the request of the user.

Unfortunately, the feature is in development and not even beta testers can access it for now, but we will update you as soon as it is activated. We remind you that among the most recent innovations identified in the test, only yesterday the possibility of reinforcing our privacy was shared by hiding the online status from our contacts. Also in this case the novelty is not available to everyone but only to a limited number of users.