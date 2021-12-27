WhatsApp, a first look at the Community functionality

WhatsApp is continuing work on the chat functionality Community, which we first heard about in November; the new beta of the iOS app, released just a few days ago, revealed new clues to what is being described by colleagues at WABetaInfo as “a new place where group admins have more control over WhatsApp groups”. In short, a system to “group groups”, if you pass the pun on words.

Like normal group chats, the Community is created by adding a name, description and a profile picture if desired. Except, instead of normal users, you can add entire groups: up to 10, to be precise. During creation, WhatsApp automatically creates a group called Announcements, in which the community moderators will be able to post important messages and information that will be forwarded to all participants. It is interesting to note that end users will not be able to see any groups previously removed from the Community. Furthermore, if a user leaves the Community, he will no longer be able to see even the groups that were part of it.