WhatsApp, a faster way to reply to desktop messages is coming

The May of WhatsApp opened with an important novelty, namely the arrival of reactions to messages for all announced by Mark Zuckerberg himself. But the messaging service, as we know, is constantly evolving, even if it often involves minor changes and changes, difficult to notice without receiving the right indications. The flow greater than Announcements arrives on the Beta channel, and often to find them you have to dig into the code of the latest versions. And this is precisely the case of the last function identified by WaBetaInfo in version 2.2218.0 of the beta of WhatsApp Desktop: let's see what it is.

A NEW BUTTON FOR ANSWERS

Within a chat you can reply by quoting a message, we know this. On a smartphone, to do this, you need to swipe to the left on the message we want to replicate, while on the Desktop you need to position the cursor over the message, click on the arrow that appears at the top right of the balloon and select from the drop-down menu that opens the option "Reply". We can do better, let's say: and in fact there is really something in the pipeline an easier way to reply to messages, as appreciable from the screenshot you find below.




