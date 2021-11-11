WhatsApp 2.21.220 for iOS fixes bugs in sending images with iPhone X

WhatsApp has started the distribution of the version 2.21.220 stable of its app for iOS. Among the new features is the resolution of an annoying bug affecting iPhone X users, who in the previous version had to renounce the sending content editor. The upper band of the image and video editing screen, in fact, ended up on the iPhone X (and not only) in the notch area, making almost impossible to access the modifier keys virtual.

With WhatsApp 2.21.220 for iOS we can confirm that, as reported on the net (but curiously not from the changelog), the anomaly on the iPhone X has been resolved. Among the other news reported by the changelog there is not yet the Community, which is expected first in the beta channel of the messaging app of the new Meta group.