what's the best selling echo speaker to use alexa?

More and more people have a smart speaker at home. Surely it has been the gift of more than one this Christmas and the Amazon Echo are among the most chosen options by consumers. Do you know which is the best-selling Echo speaker on Amazon?

The speakers have all kinds of functions and opportunities if we have one at home. Not only do they allow us to listen to music or know what the weather will be like today, but we can ask practically anything we can think of. The Alexa commands allow us to take full advantage of the Amazon Echo smart speaker and these are the positions of the ranking of best sellers at the moment. 3rd generation Echo Dot the best seller Although the fourth generation Echo speaker range has been on the market for a long time, consumers continue to choose the third generation Echo Dot speaker which elevates it to the first position of Amazon’s best-selling Echo speakers and without a doubt, in The most popular. Its size makes it ideal and we can easily adjust it to any corner of our house. Through it we can call and send messages to anyone who has an Echo device at the same time that we can connect with the different rooms in our house in which we have an Echo device through Drop In. With a more intense and higher quality sound we can listen to our favorite music just by asking Alexa. Maybe your success comes because it’s the cheapest Echo speaker offered on Amazon right now. For 19.99 euros we can start to make the most of all your Alexa features and skills.

In second position we have the Fourth Gen Echo Dot with Clock. Users’ favorite is grayish blue followed by white. An elegant spherical design that we can place on our nightstand, since it also has a clock. We can check the time, alarms and timers thanks to the LED indicator. An ideal option also to simplify our housework through the creation of events and reminders. At the moment it has a price of 39.99 euros.

Echo Show 5 among the best sellers

Having a smart speaker at home is common, but Amazon also has display devices like the Echo Show 5. In fourth place, it is the model with a screen that users buy the most on Amazon. Unlike with Echo speakers, with Echo Show we can make video calls to friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen thanks to its 2 MP camera. The uses of the Amazon Echo Show screen are diverse, but one of the most interesting is that it allows us watch streaming content. It is probably one of the best alternatives to a larger TV, but it can be a great alternative if you like to watch series or movies on your smartphone or tablet.

These are Amazon’s best-selling smart speakers and display for using Alexa. What is your favorite?