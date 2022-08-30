“What’s on my screen” function reappears as a Google Lens feature

The “What’s on my screen” feature should return, but now it will be a google Lens feature. Still, it’s not like anything changes in practice, as it will continue to work the same way. The novelty is present in version 13.33.9.29 of the company’s application with smart functions.
This is part of the company’s ideas to implement the use of Lens in the daily life of all Android users. In this sense, it is already possible to do the reverse search of images using the resource, something that we have previously reported here. Now, the on-screen find function will pop up more often than Lens.
As already mentioned, the method of operating the application does not change, being activated manually or by the voice command “Ok Google”. From there, the user can do a search on some text or photo he has found or even perform a real-time translation of a term in another language.
The button with the Lens icon remains the same and users of the beta version of the application with the number mentioned above can use the feature with the change in names. Those who use Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a smartphones can already have a taste of this little novelty by making a print and activating Lens.
Compared to the search functions with the help of artificial intelligence, this change is not that big. However, it can be a good solution to make the handling more practical for the user in the United States (for now).