What’s next from Nothing was briefly seen at London Fashion Week

In the parade that the designer and creative of Chet Lo, carried out this past Tuesday in the framework of the celebration of the Fashion Week, those attending it have been able to have a first look at what will be the next device that , the current company of Carl Pei, who was previously CEO and co-founder of the mobile company OnePlus.

The next device that Nothing will launch on the market will be the Nothing Ear (stick), its new model of wireless headphones, which will arrive commercially at the end of this yearand being from Nothing, it will be a product with a different appearance than the one we are used to seeing on the market.



- Advertisement -

for now We know that the new Nothing Ear (stick) will be light and will have an ergonomic design, and will also stand out for its original charging case, which has been seen better, which will appear to be a product from the cosmetic products segment and will be suitable for to be carried in any type of bag.

Starting to build interest in the new device

The models in the show have carried the new Nothing Ear (stick) in an added compartment on the handle of some original limited edition bags, which also carried the Nothing Phone One mobiles, launched months ago, with their cast of glyph lights on the back illuminating within.

What is striking at this point is that a creative and a technology company have come together that have something in common: breaking with tradition to create original and different things.

According to the words of Carl Pei, CEO and founder of Nothing:

Chet’s collections push the boundaries of what has gone before and are the result of fusing a category of classic style with radical engineering. At Nothing we share similar beliefs. That’s why we thought London Fashion Week was the perfect setting to kick off an exciting new collaboration to showcase our next product, the Nothing Ear (stick)

- Advertisement -

And for Chet Lo, designer and creative director:

I was very excited to collaborate with Nothing, as their message of transparency is a very relevant topic in my work. it just fits so well

In this point, It will be a matter of waiting for the official launch to know all the details and design of this new device.if the leaks are not anticipated beforehand, as usually happens in any technological product of special relevance.

Image Credit: Nothing