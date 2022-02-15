Tech News

What’s new on Snapchat for top creators to boost their income

By: Brian Adam

Snap Inc, the parent company of Snapchat, has just announced that by the end of this year, it will launch the announcements mid roll in Snap Star Storieswhich will be a revenue boost for top creators, as well as an opportunity for advertisers to reach a larger audience within the Snapchat user community.

For now are testing this new feature with a small select group of Snap Stars in the United States. Snap Stars are content creators with a sufficiently high number of followers, and who have been verified by the platform, being easy to identify by having a gold star badge.

Podcast subscriptions and their redesigned app arrive

Regarding the distribution of income, instead of the usual percentages, Snap bets on the performance of embedded ads. In this way, Snap will establish the remuneration of creators based on metrics such as the number of views and interactions, among other aspects.

empowering creators

And this move comes shortly after Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap Inc, told investors that users are turning away from ephemeral stories in favor of Spotlight, Snapchat’s equivalent of TikTok, and which Snap Inc is incentivizing. with higher financial amounts to creators to create better content for this feature, adding to other initiatives launched last year to encourage the creation and use of Spotight.

They specify in today’s announcement that:

Over the past year, we’ve launched a host of new tools and programs for creators, from the millions of dollars a month we make available to anyone who creates the best Spotlight Snaps, to Spotlight Challenges, Giveaways, the Creator Marketplace and more.

In any case, there is no doubt that they are focusing on improve the creative and economic possibilities of creators so that those already present remain and can also attract other new creators to the platform.

Regarding mid-roll ads in Snap Star Stories, they point out that:

Samsung stops selling Galaxy S20? Low availability also in Italy

Stories lower the barrier to content creation and engagement, and we believe that placing ads within the public Snap Star story will allow for an easier path to financial success.

More information: Snap

Brian Adam
