What’s new on Pinterest to become the home of online shopping

We’re back on Pinterest and its destiny as the potential ultimate e-commerce platform as we introduce its new shopping-oriented features today. The platform has introduced both the new Pinterest Shopping API and Product Tagging on Pins feature, the ability to include videos as assets for product catalogs, as well as the new Shop tab for business profiles.

It is clear that Pinterest will enable merchants to offer potential customers enhanced shopping experiences, supported by prior testing of these new featureswhere the company has noticed a substantial improvement in results, although Pinterest will go further, as they have also recently stated their intention to acquire The Yes platform, specialized in purchases powered by Artificial Intelligence.



[mb_related_posts1]

And if that wasn’t enough, it has also named former Google executive Bill Ready as the company’s new CEO, further strengthening interest in being the home of shopping.

What’s new today

Regarding Pinterest’s new API for shopping will allow merchants to be more efficient in managing catalogs and product metadatawith which, according to what they point out, merchants who have already used it have noticed an increase in the level of accuracy by 97% on price and availability data.

The Product Tagging on Pins shopping feature will make it possible for lifestyle product merchants to convert their lifestyle pins into shopping pins. It is intended that users can purchase the exact products they see on the pins.

Otherwise, merchants can also use videos as assets in their catalogs that allow potential customers to see the products from different points of view. Pinterest equates the results to ads in video format.

And with the arrival of new Buy tab in business profiles, merchants will not only be able to better manage the products in their catalog, but through the new tab they will also be able to offer better descriptions of each product, and all this under an improved mobile interface.

[mb_related_posts2]

The aspirations are more than clear, and over time, we will see the use of these innovations in the form of an improved shopping experience that merchants will already be able to take advantage of from now on.