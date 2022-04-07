Tech News

What’s new on Netflix so you can access movies of up to 90 minutes from its catalog

By: Brian Adam

If you have a subscription to Netflix and want to know which film titles are up to 90 minutes long, especially in those cases where you do not want to access longer films, the platform streaming is implementing a new section where it collects them in a simple and organized way through different genres.

This section comes fruit of a recent prank carried out through the popular American program Saturday night Live by humorist Pete Davidson in one of his sketches.

The glove was picked up by Netflix itself, which through one of its Twitter accounts he replied which is a “good idea”, adding a link to the new section in the same tweet.

A help to better organize viewing times

With this, those users who wish to better manage their time on Netflix, putting the limit on movies with a maximum duration of 90 minutesfrom now on it will be easier for you to access titles that meet this requirement.

The question now is that the new section begins to reach the Netflix application on any device, including mobile phones.

From The Verge, a publication that includes the launch of the new section, they point out that they have not found it in the application on any device at the moment, despite the fact that a Netflix spokeswoman has indicated that the new section began to be available this past Monday first thing in the morning.

In any case, the deployment of the new section will be done gradually, starting with users in the United States, although it is expected that the new section will also soon reach Netflix subscribers in Spain.

Note that the new section will reach all subscribers, regardless of the subscription level they have. It is already a matter of waiting a short period of time for the short movies section to start being available in the Netflix application for the different devices on which it is present.

In this way it will be easier to find a movie title to watch without its duration taking too long.

An alternative for now will be to search for “90 minutes” in the application’s search engine to access movies that do not exceed this duration threshold.

