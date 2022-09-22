What’s New on Netflix: See What’s Coming to the Catalog in October 2022

- Advertisement -
There are still a few days left for the end of September, but netflix decided to get ahead and this week released the premiere calendar for the month of October.
After successes like Season 5 of Cobra Kai and Punishers, in October, subscribers to the platform will be able to enjoy the highlights O Clube da Meia-Noite, the sixth season of Big Mouth, the movie Wife for Rent and the documentary Brasil 2002 – Os Penta backstage.
Without further ado, here’s the full calendar:
- Series
- Films
- Documentaries and specials
- children and family
- anime
Series
- The Midnight Club (10/7/2022)
- Restart: Miniseries (10/21/2022)
- Big Mouth: Season 6 (10/28/2022)
- Derry Girls: Season 3 (7/10/2022)
- The Devil’s Bastard Son (10/28/2022)
- Inside Man (10/26/2022)
- Blind Marriage: Season 3 (10/19/2022 – 10/26/2022)
- Empire of Ostentation: Season 3 (5/10/2022)
- Barbarians: Season 2 (10/21/2022)
- Did It Well: Season 7 (5/10/2022)
- The Saboteur (10/7/2022)
- With you, Guerrero (10/5/2022)
- The Three Sisters (8/10/2022)
- Easy Cooking: Everyday Chefs (10/12/2022)
- Imperfect Match: Season 2 (10/14/2022)
- Take 1 (10/14/2022)
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 (10/18/2022)
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 (10/18/2022 – 2022/25)
- Deadwind: Season 3 (10/29/2022)
Films
- Rent Wife (10/13/2022)
- After Universe (10/27/2022)
- The Telephone of Mr. Harrigan (5/10/2022)
- The School for Good and Evil (10/19/2022)
- Wendell & Wild (2022/10/28)
- Nothing New on the Front (10/28/2022)
- A Very Lucky Girl (10/7/2022 )
- The Night Nurse (10/26/2022)
- The Curse of Bridge Hollow (10/14/2022)
- 20th Century Girl (10/21/2022)
- The Life of Togo (5/10/2022)
- Xingu (1/17/2022)
- One Man (10/3/2022)
- Times of Peace (10/12/2022)
- The Hunt (10/1/2022)
Documentaries and specials
- Europe 2002 – Behind the scenes of Penta (10/3/2022)
- The Redemption Team (10/7/2022)
- The Everest Earthquake (6/10/2022)
- I Am Stalker (10/28/2022)
- Talking to a Serial Killer: The Milwaukee Cannibal – Miniseries (10/7/2022)
- The 13 Cave Survivors (10/5/2022)
- LiSA Another Great Day (10/18/2022)
- CEO on the Run: The Carlos Ghosn Story (10/26/2022)
- The Adventures of Captain Underpants: The Movie (10/1/2022)
- The Boss Baby (10/1/2022)
children and family
- Crazy Boy (10/12/2022)
- Daniel the Magic Hunter (10/27/2022)
- Guardians of the Mansion of Terror: Season 2 (10/13/2022)
- The Curious World of James (7/10/2022)
- Family Reunion: Part 5 (10/27/2022)
- Only ten percent is a lie (10/17/2022)
anime
- Exception (10/13/2022)
- Romantic Killer (10/27/2022)
