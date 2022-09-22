HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftWhat's New on Netflix: See What's Coming to the Catalog in October...

What’s New on Netflix: See What’s Coming to the Catalog in October 2022

What's New on Netflix: See What's Coming to the Catalog in October 2022
There are still a few days left for the end of September, but netflix decided to get ahead and this week released the premiere calendar for the month of October.

After successes like Season 5 of Cobra Kai and Punishers, in October, subscribers to the platform will be able to enjoy the highlights O Clube da Meia-Noite, the sixth season of Big Mouth, the movie Wife for Rent and the documentary Brasil 2002 – Os Penta backstage.

Without further ado, here’s the full calendar:

  • Series
  • Films
  • Documentaries and specials
  • children and family
  • anime
Series
  • The Midnight Club (10/7/2022)
  • Restart: Miniseries (10/21/2022)
  • Big Mouth: Season 6 (10/28/2022)
  • Derry Girls: Season 3 (7/10/2022)
  • The Devil’s Bastard Son (10/28/2022)
  • Inside Man (10/26/2022)
  • Blind Marriage: Season 3 (10/19/2022 – 10/26/2022)
  • Empire of Ostentation: Season 3 (5/10/2022)
  • Barbarians: Season 2 (10/21/2022)
  • Did It Well: Season 7 (5/10/2022)
  • The Saboteur (10/7/2022)
  • With you, Guerrero (10/5/2022)
  • The Three Sisters (8/10/2022)
  • Easy Cooking: Everyday Chefs (10/12/2022)
  • Imperfect Match: Season 2 (10/14/2022)
  • Take 1 (10/14/2022)
  • Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 (10/18/2022)
  • Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 (10/18/2022 – 2022/25)
  • Deadwind: Season 3 (10/29/2022)
Films
  • Rent Wife (10/13/2022)
  • After Universe (10/27/2022)
  • The Telephone of Mr. Harrigan (5/10/2022)
  • The School for Good and Evil (10/19/2022)
  • Wendell & Wild (2022/10/28)
  • Nothing New on the Front (10/28/2022)
  • A Very Lucky Girl (10/7/2022 )
  • The Night Nurse (10/26/2022)
  • The Curse of Bridge Hollow (10/14/2022)
  • 20th Century Girl (10/21/2022)
  • The Life of Togo (5/10/2022)
  • Xingu (1/17/2022)
  • One Man (10/3/2022)
  • Times of Peace (10/12/2022)
  • The Hunt (10/1/2022)
Documentaries and specials
  • Europe 2002 – Behind the scenes of Penta (10/3/2022)
  • The Redemption Team (10/7/2022)
  • The Everest Earthquake (6/10/2022)
  • I Am Stalker (10/28/2022)
  • Talking to a Serial Killer: The Milwaukee Cannibal – Miniseries (10/7/2022)
  • The 13 Cave Survivors (10/5/2022)
  • LiSA Another Great Day (10/18/2022)
  • CEO on the Run: The Carlos Ghosn Story (10/26/2022)
  • The Adventures of Captain Underpants: The Movie (10/1/2022)
  • The Boss Baby (10/1/2022)
children and family
  • Crazy Boy (10/12/2022)
  • Daniel the Magic Hunter (10/27/2022)
  • Guardians of the Mansion of Terror: Season 2 (10/13/2022)
  • The Curious World of James (7/10/2022)
  • Family Reunion: Part 5 (10/27/2022)
  • Only ten percent is a lie (10/17/2022)
anime
  • Exception (10/13/2022)
  • Romantic Killer (10/27/2022)
