What’s New on Netflix: See What’s Coming to the Catalog in October 2022

There are still a few days left for the end of September, but decided to get ahead and this week released the premiere calendar for the month of .

After successes like Season 5 of Cobra Kai and Punishers, in October, subscribers to the platform will be able to enjoy the highlights O Clube da Meia-Noite, the sixth season of Big Mouth, the movie Wife for Rent and the documentary Brasil 2002 – Os Penta backstage.