What’s New on Netflix: See What’s Coming to the Catalog in July 2023

With June coming to an end, but a month full of new content is approaching for the catalogs of subscription platforms, such as Netflix, which announced this Wednesday (21) the premieres for July 2023.
Between series like the new seasons of The Witcher and Tune in, movies like Cloned Tyrone! and Bird Box Barcelona and animations like Acorda, Carlo!, the platform promises another busy month.
Check out the full calendar below:
- Series
- Films
- Documentaries and Specials
- Children and Family
- anime
- Back to 15 – Season 2 (7/5/2023)
- The Might and the Law – Season 2 (7/6/2023)
- Finally Adults (7/11/2023)
- Quarterback (7/12/2023)
- Royal Smile (7/13/2023)
- Consumed by Fire (7/13/2023)
- Playing with Fire – Season 5 (7/14/2023)
- Sweet Magnolias – Season 3 (7/20/2023)
- Tuning – Season 4 (7/25/2023)
- The Witcher – Season 3 – Volume 2 (7/27/2023)
- DP Dog Day – Season 2 (7/28/2023)
- My In-laws Are So Pro-Crime (7/7/2023)
- Bird Box Barcelona (7/14/2023)
- They cloned Tyrone! (7/21/2023)
- Happiness for Beginners (7/27/2023)
- Dream Championship (Coming soon, date not announced)
- wham! (7/5/2023)
- How to Become a Seite Leader (7/28/2023)
- Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (Coming soon)
- The Silent Lady: La Mataviejitas (Coming soon)
- Breathtaking (Coming soon)
- Wake up. Carlo! (7/6/2023)
- Sonic Prime – Season 2 (7/13/2023)
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug (7/28/2023)
- The Dragon Prince – Season 5 (Coming soon)
- Baki Hanma – Season 2 (7/26/2023)
- Bastard!! – Season 2 (7/31/2023)
