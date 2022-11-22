What’s New on Netflix: See What’s Coming to the Catalog in December 2022

- Advertisement -
We’re getting closer to the end of 2022 and while many are already preparing to start the new year off on the right foot, streaming platforms still have a lot of amazing premieres to offer us.
Netflix once again takes the lead and reveals its catalog of releases for the month of December, which arrives full of highlights such as the third season of Emily in Paris, the premiere of the spin-off series The Witcher: Origin, Guillermo del Toro, the movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and much more!
Without further ado, here are the December premieres on Netflix:
- Series
- Films
- documentaries and specials
- children and family
- anime
Series
- Cangaceiro do Futuro – 12/25/2022
- Blind Wedding: Europe (Season 2) – 12/28/2022
- Indiscreet Look – 12/31/2022
- The Witcher: Inception – 12/25/2022
- Recruit – 12/16/2022
- Emily in Paris (Season 3) – 12/21/2022
- Alice in Borderland (Season 2) – 12/22/2022
- The Circle: USA (Season 5) – 12/28/2022
- Playing with Fire: Season 4 – 7/12/2022
- Singles, Stranded and Desperate (Season 2) – 12/13/2022
- Friends Forever (Season 2) – 12/2/2022
- My Unorthodox Life (Season 2) – 12/2/2022
- The Most Beautiful Flower – 12/7/2022
- I Hate Christmas – 7/12/2022
- From Decor to Makeover (Season 4) – 12/9/2022
- Kitchen in Account – 12/16/2022
- Summer Job – 12/16/2022
- The Traffic Queen (Season 3) – 12/30/2022
- How to End Christmas – 9/12/2022
- Archer (Season 13) – 1/12/2022
Films
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – 12/23/2022
- Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro – 9/12/2022
- BARDO, False Chronicle of Some Truths – 12/16/2022
- Matilda: The Musical – 12/25/2022
- White Noise – 12/30/2022
- Matrimilhas – 7/12/2022
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol – 12/2/2022
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover – 12/2/2022
- Burning Patience – 7/12/2022
- Counselor of Love – 12/16/2022
- He Believes in Santa Claus! – 12/14/2022
- Order for Christmas – 12/6/2022
- Christmas Again? – 12/20/2022
- The Mountain Troll – 1/12/2022
- God’s Crooked Lines – 12/9/2022
- The Godfather – 12/1/2022
- Ghostbusters – 12/1/2022
- A Christmas Miracle for Daisy – 12/1/2022
- So It’s Christmas – 1/12/2022
- The Colors of Love – 12/29/2022
- The Social Network – 1/12/2022
- The Godfather: Part II – 12/1/2022
- The Godfather – Ending: The Death of Michael Corleone – 12/1/2022
- A Christmas Full of Love – 12/1/2022
documentaries and specials
- Whakaari Volcano: Rescue in New Zealand – 12/16/2022
- I’m an Assassin (Season 4) – 12/21/2022
- Rise: Ottoman Empire (Season 2) – 12/29/2022
- Murderville: Who Killed Santa Claus? – 12/15/2022
- Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2) – 12/13/2022
- The masked impostor – 12/1/2022
children and family
- Sonic Prime – 12/15/2022
- Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus – 12/6/2022
- Summer Stories (Season 2) – 12/30/2022
- Mighty Express: The Great Race – 12/5/2022
- Brown and Company – 12/29/2022
- LEGO Friends: Christmas Special – 1/12/2022
- Barbie & The Diamond Castle – 1/12/2022
- It’s Raining Burger – 1/12/2022
- Barbie in Princess Power – 12/1/2022
- Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Tale – 1/12/2022
anime
- Dragon Age: Absolution – 12/9/2022
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Edinburgh’s Wrath – Part 1 – 12/20/2022
- The Adventures of Gudetama – 12/13/2022
- Violet Evergarden: Memories – 12/15/2022
So, what did you think of this month’s premieres?
