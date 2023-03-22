5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftWhat's New on Netflix: See What's Coming to the Catalog in April...

What’s New on Netflix: See What’s Coming to the Catalog in April 2023

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
What's New on Netflix: See What's Coming to the Catalog in April 2023
whats new on netflix see whats coming to the catalog.jpeg
- Advertisement -

April is known as the month of Easter, but even though there are still a few days left for the arrival of this very special date, Netflix decided to get ahead of it and released this week the news that will arrive in its catalog next month.

Among the main highlights for the next month, we have the premiere of the second season of Sweet Tooth, the special Power Rangers: Now and Forever, new Korean productions and much more.

Without further ado, get the full schedule below:

  • Series
  • Films
  • documentaries and specials
  • children and family
  • anime
Series
  • Sweet Tooth: Season 2 (4/27/2023)
  • The Mother-in-Law Who Gave You: Season 2 (4/12/2023)
  • Bullshit (4/6/2023)
  • The Divorce Lawyer (4/8/2023)
  • Queenmaker (4/14/2023)
  • Welcome to Eden: Season 2 (Coming Soon)
  • Supermoms: Season 7 (4/26/2023)
  • War Sailor: Limited Series (4/2/2023)
  • Music Stars (4/4/2023)
  • The Diplomat (4/20/2023)
Films
  • Power Rangers: Now and Forever (4/19/2023)
  • Seven Kings Must Die (4/14/2023)
  • My Friend Lutcha (4/7/2023)
  • Hunger for Success (4/8/2023)
  • Travel Guide to Love (4/21/2023)
  • One Direction: This Is Us (4/1/2023)
  • The Man Who Changed the Game (4/1/2023)
  • Noah (4/1/2023)
  • Ghost Rider (4/1/2023)
  • The Scorpion King (4/1/2023)
documentaries and specials
  • Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (4/5/2023)
  • How to Get Rich (4/18/2023)
  • Wanted – USA: The Boston Marathon Bombing (4/12/2023)
  • The Chimpanzee Empire (4/19/2023)
children and family
  • Boss Baby: Back to the Cradle: Season 2 (4/13/2023)
  • Baby Oggy: Season 2 (4/17/2023)
  • Tubacão: Season 3 (4/27/2023)
  • CoComelon: Season 8 (4/10/2023)
  • Ada Batista, scientist: Season 4 (4/22/2023)
  • Each in their own house (4/1/2023)
  • Trolls 2 (4/10/2023)
anime
  • Inuyasha (4/28/2023)
- Advertisement -

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #tamanho {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

Apps to save on grocery shopping

The shopping basket has become notably more expensive in recent months due to inflation...
Tech News

NVIDIA Announces H100 NVL Card for Large AI Models

The market for large language models (LLMs) has become a very important area for...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.