What’s New on Netflix: See What’s Coming to the Catalog in April 2023

April is known as the month of Easter, but even though there are still a few days left for the arrival of this very special date, Netflix decided to get ahead of it and released this week the news that will arrive in its catalog next month.
Among the main highlights for the next month, we have the premiere of the second season of Sweet Tooth, the special Power Rangers: Now and Forever, new Korean productions and much more.
Without further ado, get the full schedule below:
- Series
- Films
- documentaries and specials
- children and family
- anime
- Sweet Tooth: Season 2 (4/27/2023)
- The Mother-in-Law Who Gave You: Season 2 (4/12/2023)
- Bullshit (4/6/2023)
- The Divorce Lawyer (4/8/2023)
- Queenmaker (4/14/2023)
- Welcome to Eden: Season 2 (Coming Soon)
- Supermoms: Season 7 (4/26/2023)
- War Sailor: Limited Series (4/2/2023)
- Music Stars (4/4/2023)
- The Diplomat (4/20/2023)
- Power Rangers: Now and Forever (4/19/2023)
- Seven Kings Must Die (4/14/2023)
- My Friend Lutcha (4/7/2023)
- Hunger for Success (4/8/2023)
- Travel Guide to Love (4/21/2023)
- One Direction: This Is Us (4/1/2023)
- The Man Who Changed the Game (4/1/2023)
- Noah (4/1/2023)
- Ghost Rider (4/1/2023)
- The Scorpion King (4/1/2023)
- Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (4/5/2023)
- How to Get Rich (4/18/2023)
- Wanted – USA: The Boston Marathon Bombing (4/12/2023)
- The Chimpanzee Empire (4/19/2023)
- Boss Baby: Back to the Cradle: Season 2 (4/13/2023)
- Baby Oggy: Season 2 (4/17/2023)
- Tubacão: Season 3 (4/27/2023)
- CoComelon: Season 8 (4/10/2023)
- Ada Batista, scientist: Season 4 (4/22/2023)
- Each in their own house (4/1/2023)
- Trolls 2 (4/10/2023)
- Inuyasha (4/28/2023)
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #tamanho {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >