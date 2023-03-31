5G News
What's New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week

What's New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week [31/03/2023]

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
New from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week [04/11/2022]
A week with a lot of news on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus has passed and March is also ending. Now it’s time to update our weekly list with everything that will arrive in the next 7 days on these streaming platforms.

See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:

  • Prime Video
  • Netflix
  • disney plus
Prime Video
  • Tension in the Heights — 4/5
  • Deadly Dream – Season 1 — 05/04
  • Heart of Fire — 05/04
  • The Boarding School: Las Cumbres – Season 3 — 07/04
  • faith in heights — 07/04
  • Isle of Seduction – Seasons 1 to 4 — 07/04
  • Gangs Of Lagos — 07/04

Netflix
  • War Sailor — 02/04
  • Music Stars — 04/04
  • Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now — 4/5
  • Treta – 06/04
  • My Friend Lutcha — 07/04

disney plus
  • The Mandalorian – new episode — 05/04

