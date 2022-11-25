Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week [25/11/2022]

By Abraham
New from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week [04/11/2022]
We are almost at the end of November after several releases hit Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus. Now it’s time to update the weekly list with everything that will arrive on these streaming platforms in the next 7 days.

See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:

  • Prime Video
  • Netflix
  • disney plus
Prime Video
  • Yellowstone – Season 5 — 11/28

Netflix
  • Snack vs Chef – Season 1 — 11/30
  • My Name is Vengeance — 11/30
  • Archer – season 13 — 12/1
  • The Mountain Troll — 12/1
  • The Godfather — 12/1
  • The ghost hunters — 12/1
  • A Christmas Miracle for Daisy — 12/1
  • So it’s Christmas — 12/1
  • The social network — 12/1
  • The Godfather: Part II — 12/1
  • The Godfather – Ending: The Death of Michael Corleone — 12/1
  • A Christmas Full of Love — 12/1
  • The masked impostor — 12/1
  • LEGO Friends: Christmas Special — 12/1
  • Barbie & The Diamond Castle — 12/1
  • It’s Raining Burger — 12/1
  • Barbie in Princess Power — 12/1
  • Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Tale — 12/1
  • My Unorthodox Life – season 2 — 2/12
  • Scrooge: A Christmas Carol — 2/12
  • Lady Chatterley’s Lover — 2/12

disney plus
  • Willow – new episode — 11/30
  • The Graves Club – new episodes — 11/30
  • My Daddy (Still) Is Santa – new episodessodiums — 11/30
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society – new episode — 11/30
  • Turning the Game of Champions – new episode — 11/30
  • The Sumo Club — 11/30

