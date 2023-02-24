5G News
What's New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week

What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week [24/02/2023]

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
New from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week [04/11/2022]
A week full of releases on the main streaming platforms has passed and now we are going to renew our list with all the releases from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus in the next 7 days.

See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:

  • Prime Video
  • Netflix
  • disney plus
Prime Video
  • An Intern Lord — 02/25
  • Dune — 02/25
  • The Island — 02/26

Netflix
  • Bad Boys For Life — 2/25
  • Little Women — 02/25
  • Playing with Fire: Germany – Season 1 — 02/28
  • A Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou — 02/28
  • The Maestro and the Sea — 01/03
  • Tonight you sleep with me — 01/03
  • Sex/Life — Season 2 — 03/02
  • The Accomplice of Evil: Monique Olivier — 02/03
  • the bald sheep — 02/03
  • What a trap! — season 2 — 02/03
  • Next in Fashion — Season 2 — 03/03

disney plus
  • Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever – new episode — 02/28

