What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week [24/02/2023]

A week full of releases on the main streaming platforms has passed and now we are going to renew our list with all the releases from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus in the next 7 days.
See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:
- Prime Video
- Netflix
- disney plus
- An Intern Lord — 02/25
- Dune — 02/25
- The Island — 02/26
- Bad Boys For Life — 2/25
- Little Women — 02/25
- Playing with Fire: Germany – Season 1 — 02/28
- A Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou — 02/28
- The Maestro and the Sea — 01/03
- Tonight you sleep with me — 01/03
- Sex/Life — Season 2 — 03/02
- The Accomplice of Evil: Monique Olivier — 02/03
- the bald sheep — 02/03
- What a trap! — season 2 — 02/03
- Next in Fashion — Season 2 — 03/03
- Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever – new episode — 02/28
