What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week [23/06/2023]

Streaming platforms Prime Video, Netflix and Disney Plus continue to bring news to the Europeian public. This week, between June 24th and 30th, 2023, several releases will arrive in the catalogs of these services. Check out some of the highlights we’ve separated for you.

Some of the highlights of next week include the new season of Jack Ryan on Prime Video, the third season of The Witcher on Netflix and the new episode of Secret Invasion on Disney Plus.