What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week [23/06/2023]

Streaming platforms Prime Video, Netflix and Disney Plus continue to bring news to the Europeian public. This week, between June 24th and 30th, 2023, several releases will arrive in the catalogs of these services. Check out some of the highlights we’ve separated for you.
Some of the highlights of next week include the new season of Jack Ryan on Prime Video, the third season of The Witcher on Netflix and the new episode of Secret Invasion on Disney Plus.
See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:
- Prime Video
- Netflix
- disney plus
- American Underdog – June 28th
- Swimming With Sharks – Season 1 – June 28
- Jack Ryan – Season 4 – June 30
- Traveling with the Gils – Season 2 – June 30th
- Beautiful Disaster – June 30
- Titans: Season 4 — June 25
- The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1 — June 29
- Nimona — June 30
- Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island — June 30
- Secret Invasion – new episode — June 28
- Family Weekend – Season 2 – June 28th
- Home Improvement – Seasons 1 to 8 – June 28
- Disney Gallery/Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 – June 28
