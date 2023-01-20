What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week [20/01/2023]

After a week with lots of news on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus, it’s time to update our weekly list with all the releases that will arrive on these services in the next 7 days. Among the highlights we have Hellraiser, Cry Macho, Tenet, Lockwood & Co and much more.
See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:
- Prime Video
- Netflix
- disney plus
- The Case of Richard Jewell — 01/23
- Down to the Bones — 01/24
- Cry Macho: The Path to Redemption — 01/25
- hellraiser — 01/25
- Armed Marriage — 01/27
- tenet — 01/27
- Explosive Link — 01/27
- Narvik — 01/23
- Inheritance – 01/24
- Every Day the Same Night — 01/25
- Daniel the Magic Hunter – Season 2 — 01/26
- Record of Ragnarok – Season 2 — 01/26
- Lockwood & Co – Season 1 — 01/27
- Certain people — 27/01
- Mila in the Multiverse – Season 1 — 1/25
- Parks of America – Season 1 — 01/25
- Me and Mickey – Season 1 – Part One — 01/25
- The Legend of the Lost Treasure: On the Edge of History – new episode — 01/25
- The Bad Batch – new episode — 01/25
- Molly McGee and the Phantom – Season 1 – New Episodes — 01/25
