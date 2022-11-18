What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week [18/11/2022]

Another weekend is coming and it’s time to update our list with everything that will arrive on the main streaming platforms in the next 7 days. Also, be sure to check out all the new arrivals this week here.
See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:
- Prime Video
- Netflix
- disney plus
- Among the Gods – The Two Worlds (Part 1) — 11/23
- Good Night Oppy — 11/23
- The Woman King — 11/24
- Death Death Death — 11/24
- After – After the Promise — 25/11
- Role of Queen – Season 1 — 11/19
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark – Season 3 — 11/21
- Wandinha – Season 1 — 23/11
- The Swimmers — 23/11
- Our Christmas on the Farm — 23/11
- Sex, Blood & Royalty – Season 1 — 23/11
- Santa’s Diary — 24/11
- Blood and Water – Season 3 — 25/11
- Ghislaine Maxwell: Power and Perversion — 25/11
- Disenchanted — 11/18
- Mickey: A Mouse Story — 11/18
- The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse — 11/18
- Best in Snow — 11/18
- Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium — 11/21
- My Santa is (Still) Santa – new episode — 11/23
- Star Wars: Andor – new episode — 11/23
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – new episode — 11/23
- Turning the Game of Champions – new episode — 11/23
- The Sumo Club – new episode — 11/23
- The Montaners – new episode — 11/23
- Marvel LEGENDS: Drax and Mantis — 11/23
