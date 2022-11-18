Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week [18/11/2022]

Another weekend is coming and it’s time to update our list with everything that will arrive on the main streaming platforms in the next 7 days. Also, be sure to check out all the new arrivals this week here.

See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:

  • Prime Video
  • Netflix
  • disney plus
Prime Video
  • Among the Gods – The Two Worlds (Part 1) — 11/23
  • Good Night Oppy — 11/23
  • The Woman King — 11/24
  • Death Death Death — 11/24
  • After – After the Promise — 25/11

Netflix
  • Role of Queen – Season 1 — 11/19
  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark – Season 3 — 11/21
  • Wandinha – Season 1 — 23/11
  • The Swimmers — 23/11
  • Our Christmas on the Farm — 23/11
  • Sex, Blood & Royalty – Season 1 — 23/11
  • Santa’s Diary — 24/11
  • Blood and Water – Season 3 — 25/11
  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Power and Perversion — 25/11

disney plus
  • Disenchanted — 11/18
  • Mickey: A Mouse Story — 11/18
  • The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse — 11/18
  • Best in Snow — 11/18
  • Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium — 11/21
  • My Santa is (Still) Santa – new episode — 11/23
  • Star Wars: Andor – new episode — 11/23
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society – new episode — 11/23
  • Turning the Game of Champions – new episode — 11/23
  • The Sumo Club – new episode — 11/23
  • The Montaners – new episode — 11/23
  • Marvel LEGENDS: Drax and Mantis — 11/23

