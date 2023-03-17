What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week [17/03/2023]

This week we highlighted the new season of Sombra e Ossos on Netflix and a new episode of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. Now it’s time to update the weekly list with everything that will arrive in the next 7 days on Disney Plus, Prime Video and also on Netflix.
- Perfect Addiction — 3/24
- Pedro Coelho 2: The Fugitive — 03/24
- Dial Jane — 03/24
- Gabby’s Magic House – Season 7 — 03/20
- Where is Our Human? – Season 1 — 03/21
- Invisible City – Season 2 — 22/03
- Your Kingdom – Season 2 — 22/03
- The Siege of Waco — 22/03
- The Night Agent – Season 1 — 23/03
- Wedding Is Blind – Season 4 — 24/03
- Atlanta – Season 3 — 24/03
- The Mandalorian – new episode — 03/22
- The Bad Batch – new episode — 03/22
- The Ark of Giraffes — 03/24
