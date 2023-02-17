5G News
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftWhat's New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week

What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week [17/02/2023]

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
New from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week [04/11/2022]
After a week with lots of news highlighted on Prime Video, Netflix and Disney Plus, now it’s time to update our weekly list with everything that will premiere on these platforms in the next 7 days. One of the most important releases is Puss in Boots 2: The Last Order, which was released in theaters and arrives next week on Amazon streaming.

See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:

  • Prime Video
  • Netflix
  • disney plus
Prime Video
  • Birds of Prey (Harley Quinn and Her Fantabulous Emancipation) — 2/21
  • Puss in Boots 2: The Last Order — 02/23
  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris — 23/02
  • hard to act — 24/02
  • Loose in Salvador- Season 3 — 24/02
  • Pokémon: Detective Pikachu — 24/02
  • The Consultant – Season 1 — 24/02

Netflix
  • Whindersson Nunes: This is not a cult — 02/19
  • Summer Strike – Season 1 — 02/20
  • Three Lives – Season 1 — 22/02
  • The Walking Dead – Season 11 — 22/02
  • Scandals and Murders in the Murdaugh Family — 22/02
  • Outer Banks – Season 3 — 23/02
  • My Name is Chihiro — 23/02
  • That Girl Lay Lay: Season 2 — 23/02
  • Who Are We Running From? – Season 1 — 24/02
  • Ghost and CIA — 24/02
  • F1: Drive for a Living – Season 5 — 24/02
  • The Curious World of James – Season 2 — 24/02

disney plus
  • The Grave Club – Season 1 — 22/02
  • Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever – Season 1 — 22/02
  • Rescue Team – new episodes — 22/02
  • The Bad Batch – new episodes — 22/02
  • Beauty and the Beast: Celebrating 30 Years — 2/24

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

