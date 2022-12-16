HomeTech GiantsAppleWhat's New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week

What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week [16/12/2022]

By Abraham
December started with the launch of several series this week and now it’s time to update our list with everything that will arrive in the next 7 days on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus.

Also, be sure to check out the TudoTV special edition featuring favorite series from the TechSmart team as a new edition arrives fresh this week.

See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:

  • Prime Video
  • Netflix
  • disney plus
Prime Video
  • The Fall — 12/19
  • Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Season 3 — 12/21
  • Top Gun: Maverick — 12/22
Netflix
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Edinburgh’s Wrath – Part 1 — 12/20
  • Christmas Again? — 12/20
  • Emily in Paris: Season 3 — 12/21
  • I’m a Killer: Season 4 — 12/21
  • Alice in Borderland: Season 2 — 22/12
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — 23/12

disney plus
  • Willow: new episode — 12/21
  • The Legend of the Lost Treasure: On the Edge of History: new episode — 12/21
  • The Sumo Club: new episode — 12/21
  • Mickey Saves Christmas — 12/23
