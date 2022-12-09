What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week [09/12/2022]

The week is already ending, but December has just begun and we already have several releases coming to Prime Video, Disney Plus and Netflix. Now we are going to update our weekly list with all the news that will arrive on these platforms in the next 7 days. Also, be sure to check out our team’s favorite cartoons here.
See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:
- Prime Video
- Netflix
- disney plus
- Yellowstone – Season 5 — 11/12
- Lilo, Lilo, Crocodile — 12/16
- About Fate — 12/16
- Singles, Stranded and Desperate – Season 2 — 12/13
- Last Chance U – Basketball: Season 2 — 12/13
- The Adventures of Gudetama — 12/13
- He Believes in Santa Claus! — 12/13
- Sonic Prime: Season 1 — 12/15
- Murderville: Who Killed Santa Claus? — 15/12
- Violet Evergarden: Memories — 15/12
- Rookie: Season 1 — 16/12
- Kitchen in Account: Season 1 — 16/12
- Summer Job: Season 1 — 16/12
- Bardo, False Chronicle of Some Truths — 16/12
- Whakaari Volcano: Rescue in New Zealand — 16/12
- Counselor of Love — 16/12
- The Legend of the Lost Treasure: At the Edge of History — 12/14
- Willow – new episode — 12/14
- If these walls could sing — 12/16
