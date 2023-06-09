What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week [09/06/2023]

Another week is ending after several releases arrive on Prime Video, Netflix and Disney Plus. So the time has come to update our list with all the highlights that will debut in the next 7 days in Europe on these platforms.
Some of next week’s highlights include the new season of Black Mirror, Our Planet 2 and more.
See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:
- Prime Video
- Netflix
- disney plus
- Jinny’s Kitchen – Season 1 – June 12
- Till – The Quest for Justice – June 14th
- An Unforgettable Year – Winter – June 16
- Mother Joana’s House — June 10
- Siblings by Choice — June 11
- Surrogate Mother – Season 1 — June 14
- Our Planet 2 – June 14
- Black Mirror – Season 6 — June 15
- Transformers: Earth’s Spark – Season 1 — June 15
- Rescue 2 — June 16
- Black Clover: The Sword of the Wizard King — 16 of June
- The League of Monsters — 16 of June
- Me and Mickey – New Episodes — June 14
- marvel legends – new episodes — June 14
- Onward: Behind the Scenes of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – June 14
- Stan Lee — June 16
