HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftWhat's New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week

What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week [03/03/2023]

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
New from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week [04/11/2022]
This week we’ve already seen several premieres coming to Disney Plus, Netflix and Prime Video like the new season of The Mandalorian, Dune and more. Now it’s time to update our weekly list with everything that will debut on these platforms in the next 7 days.

See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:

  • Prime Video
  • Netflix
  • disney plus
Prime Video
  • City of Lies — 08/03

Netflix
  • Ridley Jones: Keeper of the Museum — Season 5 — 06/03
  • Luther: Nightfall — 3/10

disney plus
  • The Mandalorian – season 3 – new episode — 08/03
  • Dr. Joya: Animal Dermatologist – Season 1 — 08/03
  • Chang’s Play — 3/10
  • Spider-Man 3 — 3/10

