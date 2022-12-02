What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week [02/12/2022]

November has already ended with a lot of news coming to Prime Video, Disney Plus and Netflix. Now we are going to update our weekly list with all the releases that will arrive on these platforms in the next 7 days. In addition, it is worth remembering that Netflix is adding even more games to its service integrated into its application.
See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:
- Prime Video
- Netflix
- disney plus
- Something From Tiffany’s — 9/12
- Kings Magi vs. Santa Claus — 9/12
- Order for Christmas — 6/12
- burning patience — 7/12
- matrimilhas — 7/12
- The Most Beautiful Flower — 7/12
- i hate christmas — 7/12
- Playing with Fire Season 4 — 7/12
- God’s Crooked Lines — 9/12
- Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro — 9/12
- From Decoration to Makeover – Season 4 — 9/12
- How to End Christmas — 9/12
- Only Love and a Thousand Songs—12/8
- Idina Menzel: Success Story — 9/12
