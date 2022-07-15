What’s new on Instagram for creators to focus on their subscribers

Adam Mosseri, CEO of Instagram, has taken advantage of his profile on this social network to break down the news that it is beginning to bring today to serve as a place on the web where creators can earn a living.

And it is that as we already know, Instagram, like other social platforms, is incorporating features that allow creators to offer exclusive content to their subscribers, that is, those who are willing to pay to receive more from their favorite creators, and incidentally support them in their work.



In this sense, if until now they could already carry exclusive stories for subscribers, Instagram also allows creators to publish exclusive content in the feeds for this group of users.

Increase the possibilities for subscribers

But not only that, although it is the function most demanded by creators, but also subscribers will find a “Subscriber Home” tab on their favorite creator’s profile where they can find and filter content, between traditional posts and Reels, exclusively for them.

Likewise, the creators will also be able to carry out exclusive video transmissions for subscribers, and even in addition chat with up to 30 of your subscribers simultaneously.

There is no doubt that it sounds quite good, although the manager acknowledges that he has a long way to go, where, among other aspects, they will try to bring all these capacities to more markets, to which is added the work that lies ahead to improve the appearance of the feeds so that the videos can be viewed much better without affecting the views of the photos.

From Instagram they have a lot of work to do, trying to prevent TikTok from eating up ground in the social media segment, and even more so when ByteDance itself, TikTok’s parent company, is already working on launching its equivalent to Instagram.

Instagram needs to reinvent itself so as not to be displaced, just as Snapchat had to do the same to regain presence in the social media segment. And the competition is increasing, and it is useless to be one of the most popular platforms when another one may appear along the way that could change the rules of the game.

Link: Adam Mosseri Video Announcement