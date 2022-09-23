HomeTech NewsAppsWhat's new on Facebook Pages for content creators

What’s new on Facebook Pages for content creators

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
facebook ads.jpg
facebook ads.jpg
- Advertisement -
%20para%20los%20creadores%20de%20contenido&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F09%2F23%2Ffacebook-anade-novedades-en-las-paginas-para-los-creadores-de-contenido%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow"> Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn
- Advertisement -
Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp
- Advertisement -

creators who spread their content through Facebook pages now have at their disposal new tools that make their tasks easier and, furthermore, enhance what they can be. discovered by other users in addition to reinforcing the connection with your audience.

The news is now available on Facebook Pages internationally

Facebook has added new possibilities for creators to offer content available only to subscribers and top followers by offering a new option (“Top fans”) from the Audience settings section that appears when publishing content and that allows you to segment who will be able to see that new content.

The purpose is that creators can publish certain content exclusively, only for those who belong to that select group of outstanding followers.

- Advertisement -

Other innovations seek to promote relationships between content creators, being able to invite other content creators or invite their own audience to follow other content creatorswho will receive notifications asking if they want to follow that other recommended profile.

Messenger is dangerous on iPhone, a Pixel 7 Pro is in the wild, this is the recap

On the other hand, the new creators who have gained impact and notoriety among that elite of the 1% most visited profiles will receive a label that will indicate the audience gaincontributing to its notoriety, always following guidelines of originality and integrity in the content.

To make it easier for content creators to get maximum appreciation from their followers, Facebook has also put in place a number of new templates aimed at increasing the relationship of commitment with the followers.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

iphone

The best deals of the week on another Red Friday: PcCustom week special

Like every Friday we return to the fray with a new selection of the...
Tech News

LightPDF, all the tools you need to work with PDF files

Surely on many occasions you have needed to transform a file to PDF, be...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Facebook

Is it true Mark Zuckerberg buys Telegram? Here we tell you

The Telegram application has been on the rise and generated millions of downloads around...

© 2021 voonze.com.