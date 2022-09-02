What’s New on Disney Plus: See What’s Coming to the Catalog in September 2022

We are officially in september 2022 and if you were waiting for the calendar with the news on disney Plus for this month, you can celebrate, as the platform has just released the schedule.
Throughout 2021, Disney Plus has featured a series of hits, including Marvel and Star Wars series, in addition to iconic animations from Disney and Pixar studios.
In September, we will have the celebration of Disney Plus Day, an event that comes with a series of news on the platform. As we said earlier, the premieres of Pinocchio and Thor: Love and Thunder are the highlights of the month, but many other interesting premieres are to come.
- Thor: Love and Thunder – September 8
- Pinocchio – September 8
- Shine On (film) – September 9
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – September 23
- Abracadabra 2 – September 30
- Gigantosaurus – Season 2 – September 7
- Tal Sydney, Tal Max – Season 3 – September 7
- Tierra Incógnita (full season) – September 8
- Cars on the Road (full season) – September 8
- Crescendo (full season) – September 8
- The Adventures of Bertie Gregory (Full Season) – September 8
- Time to Shine – September 9
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse – Season 1 – September 14
- The Funniest Videos: Animal Special – Season 1 – September 14
- Malcom in the Middle – Season 1 – September 21
- Andor (Episodes 1, 2 and 3) – September 21
- Super/Natural – September 21
- The Choir: Success Here I Go – September 28
- Turning the Game of Champions – Season 2 – September 28
- The Wonders of the United States – September 28
- The Queen Family Singalong – 2nd September
- It Was Always Me: Behind the Scenes – September 2
- Marvel Studios Forward: Behind the Scenes of Thor Love and Thunder – September 8
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi – September 8
- Explorer: Underground Mazes – September 9
- My Daughters – September 16
