What’s New on Amazon Prime Video: See What’s Coming to the Catalog in September 2022

The months are flying by and we’re almost into September. The good side is that the arrival of a new month also means news on streaming platforms and amazon Prime Video announced this week what is coming to the catalog soon.
Having as a great highlight the premiere of the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the Amazon service promises to deliver another great entertainment success and make the fans of the work created by Tolkien happy.
Prime Video is yet another service included in Amazon’s subscription package, which also includes access to Prime Gaming, free shipping on Amazon website purchases, Prime Music and much more.
Without further ado, here’s the full list of September premieres:
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season 1 – September 2
- A Private Matter – Season 1 – September 16
- September Mornings – Season 2 – September 23
- How to Survive Among Siblings – Season 2 – September 28
- All for Her – September 1st
- Fatal Following – September 1st
- Missing and Alone – September 1st
- Flight/Risk – September 9
- Secrets of the Past – September 9
- Licorice Pizza – September 10th
- Save yourself Who Can! – 15th of September
- The Ascent – September 15th
- A Detective Case – September 15
- Goodnight Mommy – September 16th
- The Exorcism of My Best Friend – September 30
- Explosive Conspiracy – September 30
Through Prime Video, subscribers can also rent and buy movies such as Top Gun: Maverick and DC League of Super Pets, as well as being able to jointly subscribe to other services such as Paramount Plus and Discovery Plus, having access to the catalogs of these platforms.
