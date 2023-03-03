What’s New on Amazon Prime Video: See What’s Coming to the Catalog in March 2023

After the carnival festivities, we said goodbye to February and arrived in March. With that, that moment arrives to check out the news that arrives in the catalogs of the streaming platforms.
Netflix and Disney Plus had already revealed their premieres, and now, the time has come for Prime Video, the Amazon platform included among the benefits of the Prime subscription that also guarantees benefits such as access to Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, discounts on retailer shipping and much more, announce what’s coming around.
In addition to the debut of original series such as Daisy Jones & The Six, and the return of new seasons of productions such as Dom, in March, the platform also features new films and specials.
Check out the full catalog below:
- Daisy Jones & The Six – Season 1 – March 3
- Class of 2007 – March 16
- Sun – Season 2 – March 17
- Uncontrollable Fury – March 17th
- Swarm – March 17th
- Sin Huellas – March 17th
- The Power – March 31
- Pray for Us – March 1st
- Triangle of Sadness – March 2nd
- Sayen – March 3rd
- City of Lies – March 8
- Fight for Justice – March 11th
- The Fall – March 15th
- Perfect Addiction – March 24th
- Pedro Coelho 2: The Fugitive – March 24
- Dial Jane – March 24th
- The Devil’s Light – March 29
- The Boy and the Tiger – March 30
In addition to premieres in the regular catalogue, subscribers can also purchase new productions at the Prime Video Store, as well as subscribe to partner services through Channels.
