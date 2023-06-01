What’s New on Amazon Prime Video: See What’s Coming to the Catalog in June 2023

June is finally here! After the endless May, the time has come to celebrate the month so dear to Europeians, thanks to the São João festivities.
As always, the arrival of a new month is also accompanied by premieres on streaming platforms. After discovering what’s new in the Netflix catalog, it’s time to check out what’s coming to Amazon’s Prime Video in June.
Among the main highlights of June, Prime Video brings the four films of the Unforgettable Year franchise, as well as the second season of the series Viajando com os Gil.
Get the full calendar below:
- Films
- Series
- Risk Scheme: Operation Fortune – June 1st
- An Unforgettable Year – Summer – June 2
- Rescue in Medellin – June 2
- Down to the Bones – June 7th
- My Guilt – June 8
- An Unforgettable Year – Autumn – June 9
- Till – The Quest for Justice – June 14th
- An Unforgettable Year – Winter – June 16
- Poker Face – June 21st
- The Horse of My Dreams – June 21
- An Unforgettable Year – Spring – June 23
- The Pact – June 23
- 12 Heroes – June 23rd
- American Underdog – June 28th
- Beautiful Disaster – June 30
- Deadloch – Season 1 – June 1
- With Love – Season 2 – June 2
- The Lake – Season 2 – June 9
- Jinny’s Kitchen – Season 1 – June 12
- Barrabrava – Season 1 – June 23
- I’m a Virgo – Season 1 – June 23
- Swimming With Sharks – Season 1 – June 28
- Jack Ryan – Season 4 – June 30
- Traveling with the Gils – Season 2 – June 30th
In addition to premieres in the regular catalogue, subscribers can also purchase new productions at the Prime Video Store, as well as subscribe to partner services through Channels.
