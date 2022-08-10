What’s new in WhatsApp in terms of privacy

, the popular messaging platform owned by Meta Platforms, has just introduced three new features that will allow users to “quietly” leave groups, specify who they can see when connected (online), and the arrival of screen locks for single view messages.

These new features will be in addition to others that came a long time ago, such as ephemeral messages, end-to-end encrypted chat history backups, two-step verification, among others.



For WhatsApp, these new features are part of their DNA with which they will always be looking for “new ways to protect your personal conversations”, trying to equate the privacy of conversations on WhatsApp to what actually exists when talking face to face and there is no one else nearby.

More privacy protection and control on the way

First of all, users have been looking for a way to leave groups without leaving a trace of their departure to others, knowing that when someone leaves, the rest of the participants in that same group will receive a warning about it.

What will change from this month is that when someone leaves a group, instead of making themselves known to everyone, only the administrators of that same group will know about the exit.

This will put an end to the numerous tricks that later have not led to anything.

Second, also scheduled for arrival within this month, You will have the option to choose who can see and who cannot see the presence onlinethat is, when you are connected, within WhatsApp.

And in third and last place will come, initially in testing, blocking screenshot for single view messagesthat is, for messages that disappear shortly after being opened by recipients.

WhatsApp says that:

Single view is already a very popular way to share photos or media files that don’t need to have a permanent digital record.

The launch of the capture lock raises the level of protection for this type of message. The messaging platform hopes to be able to extend this feature to all users “soon.”

And if someone has not heard about these news, from WhatsApp they will start a campaign to make them known among all users and reinforce their image as a platform that protects the privacy of its users.

More information: WhatsApp