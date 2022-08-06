What’s new in WhatsApp for users to protect their accounts from unwanted access

WhatsApp account theft is the order of the day, so the messaging service, owned by Meta Platforms, is working on methods that allow users to better respective , even in cases of possible carelessness.

In this sense, in addition to working on the double verification code function, the messaging service is also working on the function called Login Approvalwhose evidence has been found by WABetaInfo in the source code of the new beta that has just arrived at the WhatsApp for Android beta program, although at this time it is not yet functional for WhatsApp beta users.



Adding account protection features

As its name indicates, In the event of a login attempt, the user will receive a notice of this, which may include the time and possibly from the device on which the login was attempted.

Before you will have the opportunity to accept or deny the login on another device.

You can accept if, for example, you want to transfer your account to another device, or deny, for example, if by mistake you have been able to share the verification code that you received by SMS elsewhere.

These are protection measures that sooner or later should reach users, starting with users of beta versions, to reach other users of the service in successive updates, thus allowing their accounts to be protected against attempts by third parties. , particularly for malicious purposes.

For these new functions, it will be necessary to wait until they can begin to be available minimally to be able to know how they work and the possible changes that may come until the moment of being available to the more than 2,000 million users with the What WhatsApp counts.

Via: WABetaInfo