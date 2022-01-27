What’s new in Messenger for encrypted E2E chats

Meta Platforms, the parent company behind social platforms like Facebook and Instagram, just unveiled new features coming to end-to-end (E2E) encrypted conversations in Messenger.

As announced, from Meta they want to equate the benefits of E2E conversations to the existing benefits in the rest of the conversations that take place in Messenger. Note that E2E conversations are conversations that users can optionally access through the “Secret Conversations” feature originally launched in 2016.



Alerting when someone takes a screenshot

Among the announced novelties, the arrival of the notifications that one of the parties has taken a screenshot in those conversations in which the disappearing messages are being used.

Basically, it adds a notice at the bottom of the screen, although it is still possible to take screenshots, but it will now be accompanied by a notice when the mode in which messages automatically disappear when closing the conversation is active.

This capability was already available in conversations under Messenger’s disappearing mode, now extending to encrypted E2E conversations.

Later, encrypted E2E conversations will also have support for GIFs, stickersas well as for answers, reactions, and there will also be writing indicatorswhich warn when one of the parties is preparing a new message to share.

If it wasn’t enough also later it will be possible to save the received media, make slight video edits, and even forward messages to other contactssimilar to email messages.

If at some point, Meta decided to make encrypted E2E chats available by default, as pro-privacy groups ask, users would not miss the usual features, although at this point they would also have to deal with groups that are against the deployment of encrypted chats, arguing that it would hamper enforcement to combat child abuse and other illicit online activities.

Keep in mind that Messenger is the number one messaging platform in the United States, ahead of WhatsApp, also from Meta, in this market, so it is possible to think that there will be future movements regarding the possibility that messages be end-to-end encrypted in the future.

Image Credit: Meta