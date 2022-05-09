What’s new from Sharp: mobile with 1″ 47.2MP sensor and 240Hz AMOLED screen

Sharp has just made official its new high-end smartphone model, the Sharp Aquos R7, successor to the Sharp Aquos R6 launched last year, and which stands out both for its screen and for its single rear camera.

In addition, it is a model that also has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage, also bringing a 5,000 mAh battery, although it has not shared any details of the technologies of fast charge that could be compatible.



A high range with elements out of the ordinary

At the moment it is expected that this model hit the Japanese market next July, not knowing if the company plans to bring it to international markets at some point. And it is that, as we say, the most outstanding features are both on its screen and on its rear camera.

On your screen because you have a 6.6-inch IGZO OLED flat panel display, with a resolution of 1260 x 2730 pixels, and a variable refresh rate of up to 240Hz. The screen itself also has the integrated fingerprint sensor.

And what about its only rear camera? well what It has a one-inch sensor, which means that it is capable of obtaining better image details than smaller sensors.

In addition to the larger sensor, equivalent to that found in many advanced cameras, the lens system is made by Leica, which is also a guarantee of quality, providing an aperture of f/1.9 and a focal length equivalent to 19mm.

The camera as a whole, including the accompanying software, also offers face, eye and body detection capabilities, supports unifying four pixels into one (pixel binning technique) to capture detailed photos under low light conditions, generating 12MP photos , and is also capable of video recording at 8K resolution.

Unfortunately, and given the space it occupies, there is no room for optical image stabilization. Regarding the front camera, it is located in a perforation on the screen and has a 12.6MP sensor.

Sharp will launch this interesting model under Android 12 with some of Sharp’s own interface tweaks, offering it in two color options: black and silver. For now, the price at which it will be available is also unknown.

More information: Sharp