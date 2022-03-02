What’s new from Mobvoi for health monitoring

For those who want to acquire a smart watch mainly focused on health monitoring, Mobvoi has just presented the new TicWatch GTH Pro, which in addition to the usual functions and sensors of smart watches, has its own specifications to be the guardian Of the health.

In this sense, in collaboration with the CardieX company, it has ATCO technology to measure blood pressure. And it also has a second cardiac sensor (PPG), available on one side of the device, to know all the health data that can be obtained through the finger itself.



The new ally for health and more

These sensors are added to the usual sensors in this type of device, and will allow the consultation and management of the data collected through the complementary mobile application available for the Android and iOS platforms.

For the rest, we are facing a 1.55″ rectangular touch screen watch, with 2.5D curved glass and 360 x 320 pixel resolution, with a case made of metal, and coming in a single color option: dark gray , also using an interchangeable silicone strap.

The device also has a 260 mAh battery that, through a full charge of two hours, is capable of offering a range of up to ten days. It is also compatible with Bluetooth 5.1 LE to enable communications with other devices such as mobile phones for data transfers.

The set allows it to be submerged up to 5 atmospheres of pressure, ideal for activities such as swimming, which is among the sports activities it has, in addition to sleep quality monitoring functions, among others.

At the helm is the RTOS operating system.

Initially it will go on sale in the United States, Australia and New Zealand at a price equivalent to 99 euros, although the company is already advancing that among future markets, it will also go on sale in Spain, among others where Mobvoi is located. present, making it an ideal option thanks to its attractive price.

More information: Mobvoi