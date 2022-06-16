What’s new from Microsoft to extend online safety to families and devices

Microsoft has just made available to subscribers of Microsoft 365 Personal and Family to its new security solution under the Defender brand after spending several months in the testing phase under the code name Gibraltar.

Is about Microsoft Defender for Individualswhich subscribers will be able to install starting today beyond Windows PCs, since it is also present for the macOS, Android and iOS platforms, working as a unified monitoring board for third-party security solutions installed on electronic equipment and devices.



Extending security solutions to the personal sphere

Microsoft Defender for Individuals will also provide online safety tips and advice from expertssecurity issue resolutions, plus instant security alerts and malware protection.

That yes, in each platform there will be a series of specific characteristics, where in the case of Windows it acts more as a unified dashboard of third-party solutions, while in iOS and iPad OS there will be no antivirus protection, which will be present in the version for Android along with the ability to search for malicious applications that may be installed on the device itself.

Security alerts and tips are only available for Windows and macOS desktop platforms.

This release now comes under the idea that security protection solutions do not end when the office is closed or the work laptop is closed, being a solution that seeks to guarantee the safety of oneself and that of their own families.

According to Microsoft:

We believe that all individuals and families should feel safe online. This is an exciting step in our journey to bring security to everyone and I am delighted to share with you more about this new app, available with features for you to try today.

The company promises that this new security solution will gain more features over time.

More Info/Image Credit: Microsoft