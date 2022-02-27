What’s new from Huawei at MWC 2022: laptops, tablets, eReader, printer and speakers

He has returned Mobile World Congress 2022 to Barcelona and, curiously, mobile phones have left the leading role to other devices, at least at the beginning. It is the case of huawei among others, that this year are betting on their new product line mainly focused on productivity, presenting new models of computers, both from its range of high-end laptops and convertibles, All-In-One and even unexpected products such as a digital notebook, speakers or a laser printer.

Now, what stood out at the beginning of the presentation of the Chinese brand was its new twist to the ecosystem of products and how they connect with each other. Huawei had already come a long way in this regard and its PC Suite allowed us to connect and control tablets and mobiles from the computer itself. The novelty that unites everything launched today is what has been called Super devicea platform that allows us to transparently unite the use of computers, tablets, mobiles and wearables, connecting all these devices to each other and being able to control them simultaneously, whatever we have in hand. Huawei MateBook X Pro The new member of the company’s top laptop family and star of the keynote in the Catalan capital not only because of its features, but also because of its price. €1,899 with a reservation starting on February 28 and a sale date in March. For all those who make the reservation, a MatePad 10.4 with wireless bluetooth keyboard and a one-year warranty extension will be included free of charge. What does it offer to have that price? It starts with a Real Color FullView screen with a resolution of 3120 x 2080 pixels and a density of 264 pixels per inch, which is also tactile and, in a certain way, intelligent since it offers the Free Touch Gesture function that allows users to capture and record as well as adjust its brightness and playback volume with gestures.

It is the first notebook of the Chinese brand that supports the P3 color gamut, something that video content creators and graphic designers will especially appreciate, and a refresh rate of 90 Hz with 500 nits and a contrast ratio of 1500 :1

Under the hood we have a 12th Generation Intel i7 processor and a Huawei Shark Fin cooling system with two fans in the shape of a shark fin blade – hence the name – to maintain the performance of the equipment without problems of temperature increase and silently, accompanied by up to 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM with configurations of up to 1 TB of PCie NVMe SSD.

In the audio part, it has a 6-speaker system capable of playing immersive 3D audio as well as microphones capable of capturing audio in 360º and up to a distance of 5 meters.

Huawei MateBook E

Getting a little closer to the world of mobility, the new MateBook E has also arrived, the new convertible from the Chinese brand that boasts 7.9 mm thickness and a minimum weight of 709 grams. for a product with a 12.6-inch Real Color FullView OLED screen and 600 nits of brightness. With the possibility of using it as a tablet or laptop, it has Windows 11 and an 11th generation Intel on this occasion, 65W fast charging and a fingerprint reader on the power button as well as a fourth generation Thuderbolt port.

It has, included in the pack, a Smart Magnetic Keyboard cover that has a hinge that has a curious addition, a USB port that solves compatibility problems to connect almost anything since in the tablet we only have a USB-C for both data as load. Completing the set is the M-Pencil, the smart pen that allows us to use the entire creativity suite of Windows.

Huawei MateStation X

The third component of the new family of Huawei computers is the new All in One MateStation X. A desktop computer, with matching mouse and keyboard – including the fingerprint reader – designed in aluminum alloy in which Some minimal frames stand out that have a body-screen ratio of 92%. It has a 28.2-inch 4K 500-nit panel. In addition, it is tactile with 10 points of contact and headphones designed together with Devialet.

Processor AMD Ryzen 5008H Accompanied by 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSDfor a team with a total cost of a not inconsiderable 2199 euros.

Huawei MatePad Paper

The surprise of the day was the Huawei MatePad Paper, a device where what stands out is the electronic ink screen. A new foray for the Chinese company into the world of the new generation of «digital notebooks«, since we are not talking about just an ebook, but a product designed to read and take notes. With HarmonyOS 2 behind as the operating system, it has 32 levels of backlight for reading. 10.3-inch screen, one of the largest in a device in this segment, and a weight of 360 grams with a system capable of reproducing photos and videos in black and white.

Huawei promises with this equipment a higher definition of the texts and a system that eliminates the “ghost” effect when the pages are turned in an e-reader. It incorporates the new M-Pencil, which we already know from the brand’s tablets, second generation with an improved latency of 26 ms that takes advantage of a textured screen surface to offer a paper-like writing experience. At the same time, it has an automatic conversion system for notes taken by hand into text, to which we can even add audio. Of course, it takes advantage of the new Super Device system to synchronize it with the rest of the Huawei ecosystem.

It will arrive in three models – black, blue and khaki – with a matching pseudo-leather cover and will be priced at €499 with 4 GB of storage

Huawei PixLab X1 multifunction printer and Huawei Sound Joy speakers

Huawei’s latest releases have been the most curious. Starting with the PixLab X1 printer. Priced at €329incorporates functions such as «Tap to print», that is, by bringing a device close to its NFC connector, we can launch the printing of a document, Remote Printing, to do it remotely from anywhere, or Pop-up Pairing, which means that you only have to open the lid of your scanner to pair it with a device.

Finally, we have also been able to see the Huawei Sound Joy, speakers with 20 W and the ability to connect with each other with a very curious gesture, simply shake them. Count on 8800mAh, which guarantees up to 26 hours of battery and a price of 149 euros.