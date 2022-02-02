Search here...
What’s new from Google to help victims of domestic violence

By: Brian Adam

Google and the National Domestic Violence Hotline (The Hotline), the US service responsible for supporting victims of domestic violence 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, have jointly launched an initiative by which Starting this week, any user in the United States searching for something related to mistreatment in romantic relationships will find a box at the top of the search results highlighting the contact options for La Línea Directa..

Victims of ill-treatment will find contact options such as contact telephone number and live chat service, among others, to communicate with the organization to receive information and support according to your particular situationwhose service is offered in both Spanish and English through bilingual people, as well as in other languages, up to a total of 200 languages, thanks to the interpreters.

No audio in Instagram stories? Don’t worry, a solution is on the way

Among other aspects, victims may be suggested things such as managing their search and browsing history on the Internet, using external computer equipment, such as those of call shops, workplaces or shelters, and even using alternative email addresses. those who know their partners.

The Hotline also sees that with the arrival of the pandemic has increased the problems for people vulnerable to mistreatment in romantic relationships.

On the one hand, he understands that:

Quickly connecting survivors with support is critical at this time, because the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated risk factors for domestic violence. More people are experiencing isolation and have limited ability to go to work, go to school, or see friends and family.

But they also add that:

The pandemic has also accelerated an increase in housing and economic instability for many people experiencing abuse: since 2016, housing instability as a concern has grown by an average of 20% annually among those who contact La Línea Directa.

All this adds up to the fact that the victims are usually left more defenseless, and the initiative comes to Google as it is understood as one of the logical steps when searching for information on the Internet, starting with the main search engine.

Are you traveling in Spain? This is the best mobile operator according to your destination

In this way, if they search using terms like “domestic violence help” or in a similar sense, such as “my partner hits me”, Google will show this information more prominently, so that victims do not have to waste more time and go directly to contact the organization.

Previous articleQualcomm, despite the agreements with Apple, the legal battle is not over
