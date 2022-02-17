Search here...
MobileAndroidTech News

What’s new from Google for more privacy-friendly advertising on Android

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Google, as one of the major Internet advertising companies that it is, wants to maintain a “healthy” balance between targeted mobile advertising and the privacy of users of Android mobile devices.

The company points out that more than 90% of mobile applications in the Google Play Store can be kept free, offering valuable content and services to millions of users, thanks to advertising.

Read:

Tesla accepts Bitcoin as a payment method

With this objective, they have just launched Privacy Sandbox on Android, an initiative that will have a valid for several years, and in which new, more private advertising solutions will be offered to users.

It remains to find the most favorable approach for developers

Privacy Sandbox on Android will consist of tools and other more private advertising elements that have been used to date for the creation and monitoring of advertising campaigns on mobile devices, including the unique advertising identifier that each device had been receiving Android to create a unique user profile that makes it easy for developers and advertisers to target ads.

It was during the past year when Google started taking privacy measures against this advertising unique identifier, to the point of allowing users to remove them from the system. At the moment it is unknown how exactly the implementation and use of the new, more private advertising solutions will be carried out.

It is known at least that there will be an API based on themeswhich will take into account the topics on which users browse the web to determine their preferences based on browsing history, choosing up to three topics to share with advertising partners when you visit a website or app, and whose collection will be kept for a maximum period of three weeks.

Google is committed to working closely with developers to find the best possible approach, currently working with major developers like Activision Blizzard, DoorDash, Rovio and Snap.

Read:

BMW faces a new challenge: it will need much more lithium

The developers currently have a series of initial design proposals, although they will have previews throughout the year and, by the end of the year, a beta version. As the approach takes shape, Google will continue to add features to the existing advertising platform for at least two years, and will proactively notify you when it will make the switch to new solutions.

For Google:

Our goal with Privacy Sandbox on Android is to develop effective and privacy-enhancing advertising solutions, where users know their information is protected and developers and businesses have the tools to succeed on mobile.

More information: Google

Previous articleThe realme 9 arrive in Spain with their brutal fast charge
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

What’s new from Google for more privacy-friendly advertising on Android

Google, as one of the major Internet advertising companies that it is, wants to maintain a "healthy" balance...
Mobile

The realme 9 arrive in Spain with their brutal fast charge

The company really has announced that it is putting up for sale three new terminals for sale...
Gaming

Nintendo Switch will start using AMD FSR, and this could improve its life cycle

The documentation for the Nintendo Switch Sports game contains a direct reference to AMD's FSR technology, specifically to...
Tech News

Metamates and a news channel in France. This is what’s new on Facebook

Facebook is not going through a hot streak. Since its inception, it had a very clear business...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.