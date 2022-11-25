What’s new from Google Cloud for game developers

There is no doubt that the video game sector is a fairly thriving sector, and technology companies know it to the point that, despite the failures that may have appeared due to the change, they continue to bet on this segment, although in other ways. .

This is what Google promised with the closure of Stadia, to continue supporting game developers, now materializing in the form of official association between the Cloud Gaming team with SuperGaming, a startup company based in India, and owner of its game engine called SuperPlatform.



To be the best option for games with live operations against rivals

This association will offer SuperPlatform to all game developers around the world, so they can manage live operations that require cloud services such as matchmaking, progress and player data, as well as analytics, server scaling and merchandising.

SuperPlatform was originally oriented to serve as a game engine for the company’s own titles, although it was in 2019 when it began to open up to other developers through a licensing system.

Initially, they opted for the AWS infrastructure, but two years ago they opted for Google Cloud due to the technological advantages it offered, generating a close relationship between both organizations since then.

Despite this, game developers who want to continue using SuperPlatform on AWS will be able to continue, despite the fact that 70% of developers who use this game engine currently use Google Cloud, according to Roby John, co-founder and CEO of SuperGaming, in an interview with TechCrunch.

Even so, developers will be able to opt for the live operations solutions offered by rivals to Google Cloud, although the Google Cloud – SuperGaming combo will offer differential aspects that could tip the scales in their favor.

Among the SuperGaming titles is TowerConquest: Metaverse Edition, its own free Web3 game, which works under Google Cloud like the rest of its own titles, to which Indus will soon be added.

Image Credit: SuperGaming