What’s in the strange Einstein manuscript and why is it so valuable?

This Tuesday (November 23), in the city of Paris, the manuscript that paved the way for Albert Einstein’s famous general theory of relativity, a document that has an estimated value of between 2 and 3 million euros (2,200,000 to 3,400,000 dollars).

The renowned auction house Christie’s, in charge of offering the manuscript, noted that this rare document shows “A crucial stage in the development of the theory of general relativity”, which reshaped our modern understanding of how the universe works. As such, it is without a doubt “the most valuable Einstein manuscript ever offered at auction.”

The most famous scientific mind in the world

Albert Einstein is probably the most famous scientific mind in the world. The theoretical physicist, who died in 1955 at the age of 76, revolutionized the physical sciences; his equations have never been faulty and are still used in astrophysics to calculate the masses and characteristics of celestial objects.

Einstein wrote this 54-page manuscript in collaboration with his engineer friend, the Swiss Michele Besso.

His most famous formula, “E = mc2”, Dates from 1905 and represents the equivalence between mass and energy. Ten years later, Einstein presented his theory of general relativity, a postulate that offered answers to problems in calculating gravity that were previously unsolvable and that Isaac Newton’s equations could not solve.

The Einstein manuscript is one of the only two documents in the world that collect the first versions of general relativity. These Equation-Filled Notes Present Einstein’s Errors and the trial and error process he went through to explain an anomaly detected in Mercury’s orbit, a problem that occupied the scientific community of the time for decades.

This small anomaly allowed the renowned scientist prove the relativity of the gravitational orbit of the first planet in the solar system, deformed by the enormous mass of the Sun.

An exceptional document

These 54 pages of notes, recorded between June 1913 and early 1914, were written in collaboration with his engineer friend, the Swiss Michele Besso. Since Einstein probably wouldn’t have bothered to keep what he considered a working document, it’s thanks to Besso that these precious pages have survived to this day.

The auctioneers point out that Einstein’s scientific signature documents prior to 1919 are extremely rare. In fact, the only other similar document is in Israel, in the Einstein Archives of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Referring to the exceptional document, Adrien Legendre, Director of the Books and Manuscripts department at Christie’s Paris, commented:

“As one of only two working manuscripts documenting the genesis of the theory of general relativity, it represents an extraordinary testimony to Einstein’s work and allows us to immerse ourselves in the mind of the greatest scientist of the century.or”.

